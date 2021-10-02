Gunshot victim dies outside of VCU medical center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police responded late last night to a reported shooting on the 400 block of N 12th Street, just outside of VCU Medical Center.

According to police, the victim was shot at an unknown location, then driven to the hospital. Paramedics discovered the man inside a vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.