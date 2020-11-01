Halloween double shooting sends two minors to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police says two juvenile males were shot in Chesterfield in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive.

The shooting took place around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both of the minors have been taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

More Crime Coverage From 8News