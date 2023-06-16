HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents stopped a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport (RIC), the agency said.

According to TSA, a Hampton man was going through security at RIC on the morning of Friday, June 16, when his carry-on bag tripped the X-ray machine’s alarm, prompting a closer inspection.

Officers found a loaded handgun inside the man’s bag and called Richmond Airport Police, who gave the man a weapons citation. According to TSA, the fine for carrying a weapon onto a flight can be as high as $15,000.

This is the ninth firearm found by TSA agents at RIC so far in 2023.