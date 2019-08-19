Handcuffed prisoner escapes by kicking Richmond police car door open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a police vehicle Monday afternoon.

RPD said they are searching the Carver neighborhood for the escapee described as a light-skinned black man with short hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He should still have his hands handcuffed behind his back, police said.

He was being transported to the Justice Center when he kicked his way out of the police vehicle in the 800 block of West Katherine Street and fled on foot, police said.

“RPD officers have established a perimeter around that area but have been unable to locate him yet,” a spokesperson for Richmond Police said.

The man was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound Bus Terminal.

Richmond Police warn the public not to approach the man. If you see him, call 911 immediately.