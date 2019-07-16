Handcuffed suspect escapes police custody on I-95

MaryCatherine Neal

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for a man who escaped police custody Tuesday morning.

Authorities describe him as a 5-foot-7 Columbian male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing burgundy and red shorts, a cartoon character shirt and handcuffs.

He escaped near exit 13 towards Otterdam Road on I-95. Greensville deputies are on the scene now with a K-9 unit.

If you see or hear anything in the area, please call 9-1-1 to report it. Authorities are advising not to approach the individual.

