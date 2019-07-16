Handcuffed suspect, who escaped police custody on I-95, captured

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that the man who escaped police custody Tuesday morning on I-95 has been captured.
Authorities described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 Columbian male with a thin build. He was seen wearing burgundy and red shorts, a cartoon character shirt and handcuffs.
“(The) suspect escaped by resisting arrest from state police during a criminal felony infraction,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
The suspect allegedly escaped near exit 13 towards Otterdam Road. Authorities and a K9 unit are on scene searching for the suspect.