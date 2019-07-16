Handcuffed suspect, who escaped police custody on I-95, captured

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that the man who escaped police custody Tuesday morning on I-95 has been captured.

Authorities described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 Columbian male with a thin build. He was seen wearing burgundy and red shorts, a cartoon character shirt and handcuffs.

Suspect is in custody.Thank you for the hard, hot and tireless work our local law enforcement officers put in today to… Posted by Greensville County Sheriff's Office – Virginia on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

“(The) suspect escaped by resisting arrest from state police during a criminal felony infraction,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The suspect allegedly escaped near exit 13 towards Otterdam Road. Authorities and a K9 unit are on scene searching for the suspect.