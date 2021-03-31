Handgun, gaming system stolen from North Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a handgun and gaming system were stolen from an apartment in the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue.

According to authorities, the burglary happened Thursday at approximately 12 p.m. at the Winchester Green Apartments.

At this time, the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) do not have a suspect description, as no one was home at the time of the incident.

The stolen firearm was a 9mm handgun. Authorities do not know whether it was loaded.

The value of the gaming system is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.