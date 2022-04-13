HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man suspected to be responsible for the theft of numerous catalytic converters was arrested by Hanover police. He joins two previously arrested suspects, who were taken into custody in late March.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kristopher M. Williams, of Henrico, was located, arrested and charged with multiple crimes in connection to the “theft of numerous catalytic converters.”

The Charges:

Grand Larceny – Felony (x2)

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Felony (x2)

Vandalism – Felony (x2)

Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools – Felony