Hanover cold case: Police seek new break in 80’s homicide

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Patricia Eve Gaugler was killed in Hanover County over 40 years ago. Now, police are asking anyone who may have information related to her death to step forward.

Gaugler had been traveling from Pottstown, Pennsylvania to live with family in Richmond when she stopped at a Sunoco gas station on East Patrick Henry Road in Ashland. That was the last place she was seen alive, on Sept 29, 1980.

Gaugler’s body was discovered later that day on a gravel trail, and her death was ruled a homicide. She was 28 years old.

If you have any information related to Gaugler’s death, you can call Investigator Josiah Robertson at (804) 365-6396. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.