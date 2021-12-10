Hanover County Crime Stoppers searching for felony suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for failure to appear on a felony charge and misdemeanor violate condition of release.

Jerrod Tyrell Franklin, 44, is 5’8″ with dark hair and eyes, weighing around 180 pounds.

Franklin was originally arrested and charged with Robbery, Use of Fire-arm in Commission of a Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

If you have any information on Franklin’s whereabouts, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.