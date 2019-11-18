1  of  2
Hanover County man arrested on 10 counts of possessing child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man is being held without bond for multiple child pornography charges.

Stephen O’Malley was arrested last Thursday after members of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department and FBI conducted a search warrant at his home.

O’Malley has been charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He’s being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.

