HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Midlothian man they say is wanted for felony construction fraud.

According to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Geoffrey Cash is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 225 pounds and stands 6’1″.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office believes Cash is running an unlicensed business by the name of Refresh Remodeling, LLC.

Anyone who believes that have been a victim of Cash or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.