HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects from multiple brandishing incidents.

On Monday, July 11, during the evening hours, deputies were called to the Kings Charter subdivision for a reported brandishing and assault incident.

Upon their arrival, deputies met with the juvenile victim who said she had been walking home when a vehicle pulled up beside her. The vehicle — described as a gray or silver four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Honda — slowed down as the rear driver’s side window was rolled down slightly.

According to police, the suspect saw an object pointed at her from the open window before she was shot by what appeared to be an airsoft gun.

A short while later, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received another call in the neighborhood regarding a silver Honda with tinted windows. According to police, an occupant of this vehicle was reported pointing what appeared to be a firearm at a juvenile playing basketball. The vehicle then drove off.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the P3 Tips app for their mobile devices to submit a tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.