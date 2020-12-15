Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns of Amazon scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is warning of another scam targeting residents, this time involving individuals claiming to be associated with Amazon.
According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, residents may receive a phone call or email from someone who says they work with Amazon. Authorities say the scammer will then tell the potential victim that there is something wrong with their account, having to do with a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order that cannot be fulfilled.
HCSO says in the case of a phone call scam, residents will be prompted to press “1” or remain on the line for further assistance. The email will have a link to click. In both cases, HCSO says scammers will ask residents for their personal information in order to be provided a refund or update their payment information.
Amazon warns consumers not to open attachments or click on links from suspicious emails or text messages.
