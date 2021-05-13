Hanover deputies searching for armed convenience store robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the 7 Express convenience store on Elmont Road around shortly before 3 p.m. on May 12 for a reported armed robbery.

Once crews were on the scene, it was determined that a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect is described as a dark skin Black male, weighing 150-180 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a thin build.

The suspect got away with an unidentified amount of cash, driving south on Elmont Road towards Cobbs Road in a black four-door sedan.

Image deputies say reflects the suspects vehicle. (Photo by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140, the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3 tips app.