Hanover deputies searching for armed convenience store robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the 7 Express convenience store on Elmont Road around shortly before 3 p.m. on May 12 for a reported armed robbery.
Once crews were on the scene, it was determined that a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect is described as a dark skin Black male, weighing 150-180 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a thin build.
The suspect got away with an unidentified amount of cash, driving south on Elmont Road towards Cobbs Road in a black four-door sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140, the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3 tips app.