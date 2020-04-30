Hanover deputies warn of email scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County deputies are warning the public about a rise in internet-based fraud schemes.

The latest scam, which deputies say has been used in the past, deals with email passwords. Scammers will let victims know they have accessed all of their email contacts and secretly activated the web camera on their computer. The scammers will then suggest they have compromising photos of the victim. As a result of this claim, the scammer then attempts to extort the victim by “demanding some form of electronic payment in the form of Bitcoin or Green Dot gift cards. If you are uncooperative, the scammer threatens to send the photos to all the friends and family in your contacts.”

Deputies say this scam is a lie.

Authorities add to never click on any hyperlinks in the email, should you receive one. The email should be immediately deleted. Money should never be sent to unknown sources.

Click here for additional information. Contact the Sheriff’s Office if you believe you may have been a victim of this scam or any other scams at (804) 365-6140.

