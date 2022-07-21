HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suicide of a Hanover County girl led authorities to arrest a high school softball coach in Colorado who allegedly asked her to send him nude images and videos last year.

A Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigator reached out to an officer in the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado on March 18 about a girl in Hanover County who was communicating with a man on social media messaging apps before committing suicide in October 2021, according to an affidavit.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Paul Severtson, presented himself as a “life coach or trainer” who was 22 and just graduated college, the affidavit states. Severtson, who used the screen name “Tyson Richard” when communicating with the girl, allegedly asked for images and a “nude 360 video.”

Mugshot provided by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

“Investigators came across this information while conducting digital downloads during the course of the death investigation,” Hanover sheriff’s Lt. James Cooper said in an email to 8News’ Ben Dennis. “Based on the downloads and where the ‘user’ information came back to, our investigators shared this information with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office who began investigating Paul Severtson based on our tip.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the materials sent by Hanover’s sheriff’s office, eventually identifying Severtson as the head coach of Cherry Creek High School’s girl’s softball team in Colorado.

A search warrant was obtained and evidence was found at Severtson’s home, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on July 20 on a felony charge of criminal solicitation.

On July 21, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that Severtson “did in fact solicit nude photos from the juvenile in question on September 25, 2021,” but there is no evidence at this time linking her death to Severtson’s charge.

