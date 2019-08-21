Hanover jury finds Fairfax teacher guilty of online solicitation of minor

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County jury found an elementary school teacher from Fairfax County guilty Monday of trying to solicit and propose sex acts with a minor under the age of 15 online.

Last August, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Thomas Pick was charged with five counts of use of a communication system for crimes against children — all felonies. Pick, a 41-year-old from Woodbridge, was found guilty of two counts and will be sentenced on Nov. 22, online court records show.

“Individuals who sexually solicit children are robbing them of their childhood and their innocence, and what is even more troubling is that this man worked with children on a daily basis,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “Because of the work my team and local law enforcement agencies put into this, another dangerous predator is out of our community. My office will continue to seek justice against those who would exploit and harm children like this.”

8News affiliate WJLA reported in 2018 that Pick is a teacher at Cameron Elementary School in Fairfax County. He was placed on leave without pay, a school official confirmed, when he was charged in Hanover.

Pick was also listed as the Director of Music at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge.

