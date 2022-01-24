Hanover man attempts to bring handgun, six gun magazines onto flight

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Jan. 21. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man tried to bring a handgun with six gun magazines onto his flight at Richmond International Airport last week, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prevented him from boarding.

The incident happened on Friday, January 21. TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

After spotting the weapon, TSA alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The man was charged with weapons violations.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Jan. 21. (TSA photo)

TSA officers detected these six gun magazines along with a handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Jan. 21. (TSA photo)

Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2016 to 2022*

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* 2022* (As of 1-23-22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 2 *Fewer travelers due to the pandemic.

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. 86 percent of those guns were loaded.