HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man they say is wanted for involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, 44-year-old Erik Patrick Cook was driving under the influence in the area of Mountain Road and Devonwood Road on Saturday, May 14, when he was involved in a fatal crash.

Cook has grey and brown hair and brown eyes, stands at about 5’10” and weighs about 145, pounds according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.