HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted for possessing child pornography.

Angelo O’Neil Chandler, 40, of Ashland, is currently wanted for ten counts of Possessing Obscene Materials with a Minor, Contempt of Court and Violation of Condition of Release.

Chandler is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chandler is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Crime Stoppers tipping methods are anonymous.