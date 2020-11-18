Hanover man wanted for stealing power tools from a home

Kevin Lee Gorbey

evin Lee Gorbey, 28, of Orange, Va., is wanted for breaking and entering and grand larceny.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who stole power tools from a home.

The theft occurred on Oct. 10, at the 15000 block of Hopeful Church Road.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Lee Gorbey, 28, of Orange. He is wanted for  breaking and entering and grand larceny. 

The office said Gorby is believed to be operating a multicolored pick-up truck with an unknown license plate.  

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gorbey is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

