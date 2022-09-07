HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who police say shot at someone during a road rage incident.

Road rage shooting suspect vehicle (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road for a report of a road rage incident in which shots were fired.

The deputies found a vehicle at the scene that had been shot multiple times. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

The suspect was driving a green 1990’s Dodge truck with a motorcycle in the bed. Police said there were at least two people inside the truck at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who believes they have seen the truck pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.