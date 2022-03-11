HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who they say is wanted for failure to appear on a felony charge and violating the conditions of his release.

Jerrod Tyrell Franklin weighs about 180 pounds and stands at about 5’8″ tall. He was originally arrested for robbery, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Anyone with information regarding Franklin’s location is asked to contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.