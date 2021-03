Wilbert Leroy Green Venable is wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a Central Virginia Most Wanted suspect.

Wilbert Leroy Green Venable is wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.