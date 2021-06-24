Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for numerous felonies

Jonathan Bartlett Horton, 38, of Bumpass, is currently wanted for a felony probation violation, larceny, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and “numerous other charges.” (Photo: The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a suspect wanted for multiple felony charges.

Jonathan Bartlett Horton, 38, of Bumpass, is currently wanted for a felony probation violation, larceny, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and “numerous other charges.” Officials say he is also wanted by the Henrico Division of Police and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The office describes Horton as being about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Jonathan Horton is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. People can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip.