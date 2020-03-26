Have you seen him? Police say he robbed Wawa, threatened cashier

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man they said robbed a Wawa.

Authorities said the robbery happened on 6001 Iron Bridge Road at about 1:16 a.m. Thursday, March 26. The man approached the cashier trying to buy cartons of cigarettes, police say.

According to the police, when he was not able to pay for the items, he threatened the cashier and left with the items.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

If you have any information contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.