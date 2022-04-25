CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking public assistance in locating two wanted fugitives.

The first of these fugitives is 31-year-old Rudane Lloyd Graham. He is wanted for murder of the first degree and use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Graham is described as a 6-foot 4-inch tall Black male weighing around 280 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Rudane Lloyd Graham (Courtesy of Chesterfield Crime Solvers)

The second fugitive is 42-year-old Shayna Lee Barten. She is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Barten is described as a 5-foot 3-inch tall White female weighing around 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Shayna Lee Barten (Courtesy of Chesterfield Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these fugitives is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at

804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Both methods guarantee anonymity and could include a cash reward of up to $5,000.