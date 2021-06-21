Have you seen them? Crime Solvers looking for help finding fugitives

Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, James Edward McCloud, Jr. (left) and London R. Grooms (right). (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, James Edward McCloud, Jr., also known as Jabbar, 35, is wanted for 10 counts of fraud, the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and protective order violation with a firearm. McCloud is described as a 6’4″ Black male, weighing 242 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Records from the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System showed that McCloud was in custody for felony embezzlement for a 2016 offense.

Authorities said that London R. Grooms, 27, is wanted for eluding police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as a 5’11” Black male, weighing 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on these fugitives is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.