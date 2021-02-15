Have you seen them? Crime Solvers searching for fugitives

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating these two fugitives, Robert Lawrence Byers, Jr. (left) and Jacqulynn Emerald Branch (right). (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, Robert Lawrence Byers, Jr., 22, is wanted for grand larceny. Byers, Jr. is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 150 lbs. He is a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Officials say Jacqulynn Emerald Branch, 28, is wanted for embezzlement, as well as credit card theft and credit card fraud. Branch is described as 5’2″ tall, weighing 125 lbs. She is a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.