RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are looking for two men who are suspected of attempting to rob a business near The Fan District last month.

According to Richmond Police, on the afternoon of Saturday, July 29, two men went into a business on the 1500 block of West Broad Street and tried to steal merchandise. The suspects then grabbed an employee by the arm and demanded access to the business’s storage closet. The men ultimately left the area in a white vehicle.

Police have provided photos of both suspects. One suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, while the other was wearing a white t-shirt, gray hoodie and a hat.

Credit: Richmond Police Department Credit: Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at 804-646-3182 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.