Have you seen this car? Police looking for suspect in connection to a shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is looking for a black Chrysler 300 in connection to a shooting.

Petersburg Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Washington Street. The driver of the vehicle was a light-complexioned man wearing a white shirt and orange shorts with dreads.

The car appears to be chrome around the front windshield, side windows, rear window and across the rear of the trunk.

The vehicle’s registration is not known at this time. Police say if you see this vehicle or the driver described, do not approach but to contact your local police agency.