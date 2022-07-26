CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are hoping that the public can help them find a fugitive who has been accused of sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, Felipe Sebastian is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

Felipe Sebastian Credit: Chesterfield Police

Police say Sebastian, a white male, is 36 years old, stands 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app. Those who submit information that helps lead to the arrest of Sebastian could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.