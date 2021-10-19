Have you seen this van? Police seek suspect in Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for a van they say was involved in a hit and run on Walmsley Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

According to police,t hey were called to the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard at around 5:00 p.m., and there found a man who said he had been walking east on Walmsley when he was struck by a van traveling the same direction.

The van did not stop at the scene of the accident, and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This photo was captured of the white van, which had a company decal on the side and attached ladders.

If you have any information on this incident, call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.