WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) — Two top executives at a children’s non-profit in DC have been sentenced for credit card fraud after they used the foundation’s money on lavish meals and travel for themselves and their families.

Edward Davies and Earl Hamilton, the Executive Director and CFO of the DC Children and Youth Investment Trust, pleaded guilty to credit card fraud last November. On May 11, they were sentenced to 60 and 30 days in prison, respectively.

Now, prosecutors say the two must also pay almost $150,000 in restitution — but Davies claimed many of the fraudulent purchases identified by prosecutors were in fact related to legitimate trust business.

The trust’s purpose was to act as an intermediary between wealthy donors and actual charitable initiatives, but in their plea, Davies and Hamilton admitted that in addition to drawing salaries of over $100,000 each, they used company credit cards on “payments for meals, groceries and other retail expenses, commuting costs, personal automobile expenses, personal travel and the personal travel of family members and friends.”

Davies signed a statement agreeing that he had fraudulently stolen at least $111,000 from the trust, with Hamilton agreeing that he had stolen $44,000. Those figures were key to the sentencing, because they determined how much the two men would be ordered to pay in restitution.

But during the sentencing process, Davies decided to dispute the amount he had signed off on in his plea, submitting a sentencing letter and financial records purporting to show that prosecutors had overstated the number of fraudulent purchases.

“Several of the credit card charges the government has deemed personal charges are based on unfounded speculation,” Davies wrote.

In a supplemental spreadsheet, Davies laid out a total of $53,000 in personal purchases that he believed warranted restitution — less than half that claimed by the government.

But prosecutors stood by their claim and a judge eventually agreed, upholding the order for Davies to pay $111,000 in restitution to the trust, and sentencing him to two months in jail. Hamilton received a sentence of just one month.