FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a construction equipment larceny that occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in South Fluvanna County.
At around 8:45 a.m. on July 6, deputies responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Bremo Road for a reported larceny.
Upon their arrival, deputies learned that a piece of construction equipment — a Roadhog RH2460 Cold Planer Attachment — had been stolen from the side of the road. The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between July 3 and July 6.
If anyone has information related to this incident please contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211 in reference to case number 22-14830.