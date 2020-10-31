Heavy police presence in Chesterfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a heavy police presence in Chesterfield County in the 2800 block of Creekview Drive.

At 10:00 p.m. on Friday there were at least four police vehicles on the scene.

An 8News reporter is there now, stay with us as the story develops.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events