CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were out in force at the River Road Terrace Apartments in the town of Ettrick Monday night, after responding to a report of shots fired nearby.

According to the Chesterfield Police active calls page, a call was received at 3:40 p.m. for an incident on nearby Woodpecker Road.

Chesterfield Police officials confirmed that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area, and are now attempting to make contact with an individual in the River Road Terrace apartment complex.

They said there was a “heavy police presence” in the area, but added that they were not aware of any injuries at this time.

