Person shot near Falling Creek Apartments in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Falling Creek Apartments.

Officers responded to 6249 Jefferson Davis Highway near the Fast & Friendly Convenience Store for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 4:15 p.m.

Chesterfield County Police outside a convenience store on Jefferson Davis Highway on Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

Once on the scene, first responders located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information about what happened, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can submit tips anonymously through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.