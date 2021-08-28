Person shot near Falling Creek Apartments in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Falling Creek Apartments.
Officers responded to 6249 Jefferson Davis Highway near the Fast & Friendly Convenience Store for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 4:15 p.m.
Once on the scene, first responders located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information about what happened, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can submit tips anonymously through the P3 app.
