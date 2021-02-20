Chesterfield police investigate Saturday night shooting on Hickory Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence was reported at the 4300 block of Hickory Road in Chesterfield Saturday night around 8 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

The body of a dead male was found by officers upon arrival. Chesterfield police are not releasing the identity of the male at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident are encouraged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.