Heavy police presence spotted at Henrico area hotels

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)—Several hotels saw a heavy police presence on Williamsburg Road in Eastern Henrico Tuesday.

Hotel managers at the Capitol Inn Airport and the Rodeway Inn said Henrico police officers were searching for at least one missing child and the adult responsible for taking them.

Henrico police cars were seen at the Capitol Inn Airport Tuesday morning. Officers said they were assisting Richmond police with an investigation.

Their command post was set up down the street at the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad.

8News has contacted the Richmond Police Department for an update in this investigation. Richmond police said around noon they’ll be sending out a press release, but despite several attempts of contact 8News has not received any additional information.