Help Henrico Police identify this car theft suspect

Henrico Police believe this man is involved in the theft of a car. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are working to identify a man who they believe is involved with the theft of a car and a series of larcenies.

According to police, they took a report of a stolen Chevrolet Spark on April 9. The car was reportedly stolen between April 7 at 11 p.m. to April 9 at 7 a.m. in the 9200 block of England Drive.

Detectives have been investigating and were able to obtain footage of the suspect but need your help identifying who he is. Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for an award of up to $25,000 through the Virginia State Police – Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program.

Anyone with information should call Detective Yarbrough at 804-501-4882.