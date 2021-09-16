Help needed locating suspect who robbed, assaulted Westover Hills store employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for your help identifying a robbery and assault suspect.

On Sept. 10 around 10:30 p.m., a man walked into a business on Westover Hills Blvd. with a large knife and demanded cash.

The suspect stabbed an employee before fleeing with the money. That worker is expected to be ok.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspect, contact Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can submit a tip anonymously using the P3 app.