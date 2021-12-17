Henrico High School student arrested for having a disassembled gun in his car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a Henrico High School student is facing three firearms charges after bringing all the components to make a gun onto school grounds in his car.

The Henrico Police Department said on Dec. 17, students were inside of a car on school grounds during an instruction period. When a school resource officer and staff members went to look at why the students were in the vehicle while classes were happening, they found all the components to make a functioning handgun in the student’s car.

HPD said this raised red flags for police and staff, and additional officers were called to the campus for this investigation.

Police said an underage boy was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by an underaged person and concealed weapon. He is still in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Henrico Police appreciate the continued support of our parent community and students who come forward to report suspicious behavior to maintain a safe community for everyone,” Lieutenant Matt Pecka said in a statement.

The department said it’s important for parents to speak with their children about the consequences of social media threats and possession of weapons during the break.

“These are unprecedented times with major challenges in schools,” Henrico High School Principal Castillo-Rose said in the letter. “It will take all of us, working together, to continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students. As always, feel free to email me with any questions and concerns.”