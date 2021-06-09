Henrico homicide suspect found dead inside hotel in Hampton following barricade situation

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — The man suspected of killing Chardonnay Gunn in Henrico County was found dead inside of a hotel room in Hampton.

Hampton officers coordinated with Henrico Police to find 25-year-old Christopher Leon White, Jr. On Wednesday they received information that White was barricaded in a hotel room and armed with a weapon.

The Hampton Police Division responded to a Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive around 9:30 a.m.

According to a Hampton Police release, SWAT and crisis negotiation team members tried to take White into custody safely. When they entered the hotel they found White’s body. He was declared dead at the scene.

White was wanted in Henrico in connection to Gunn’s death on June 6.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Bronte Elise Adams as an accessory after the fact. They were arrested in Hampton and taken to a local jail.