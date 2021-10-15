Henrico juvenile charged with sexual extortion of other minors

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have charged a juvenile in an extortion scheme they say took place in November and December of last year.

According to police, the suspect obtained sexually explicit images and videos of minor females, then threaten to distribute the images if they didn’t comply with demands to give him further compromising images of themselves or others.

Police are withholding the identity of the suspect because he is a minor.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective S. VonCanon at (804) 347-1776. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at P3Tips.com, or through the P3Tips app.