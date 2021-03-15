Henrico looking for stolen vehicle suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who is believed to have stolen a car last month.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Brook Road on February 17 for reports of a stolen vehicle. The victim dropped their keys in a parking lot, and when they returned to look for them the keys and the vehicle were gone.

The vehicle was recovered by Richmond police on March 8.

The suspect in this incident was seen on a store surveillance camera in the area.

If anyone has information about the suspect(s) involved in this incident, contact Detective Letteer with the Henrico County Police Department at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or via text at 274637. Information leading to the arrest could earn up to $25,000 through the Virginia State Police H.E.A.T. program.