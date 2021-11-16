Henrico man arrested after video of dog being hit and kicked posted online

Thomas Edward Grant, 59, of Henrico, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. (Photo: Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said it has arrested a man after a video of a dog being smacked and kicked was uploaded to social media.

The department said the Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to the 1900 block of Airy Circle on Nov. 15, after they received a report about an animal abuse video that had been posted online on Nov. 14.

Police said the video showed a man smacking and kicking a German Shepherd multiple times.

After an investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, police said they charged Thomas Edward Grant, 59, of Henrico, with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. He is still in custody without bond.

HPD said dog and cat in Grant’s home were removed from the resident and evaluated for injuries. They are being taken care of by the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter, pending a status hearing and outcome of this case.