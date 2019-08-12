Henrico man arrested for Spotsylvania pawn shop burglary

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over the weekend a Henrico man was arrested after breaking into a pawn shop in Spotsylvania.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary at Spotsylvania Gold & Pawn in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Drive around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, August 10.

The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Andrew Johnson, of Henrico County. Deputies said the 19-year-old was observed inside the business by a manager.

Upon arrival, deputies said they surveyed the area and saw the Henrico man running from the business. Deputies cornered Johnson and were able to take him into custody.

Johnson was charged with Burglary with the intent to commit larceny. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

