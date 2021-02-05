Henrico man charged in string of robberies in Richmond area

Suspect arrested for a string of robberies in the Richmond area. (Photo: Henrico PD)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 48-year-old Henrico man was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a string of robberies in the metro-Richmond area.

Authorities said the robberies happened between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4. at the following businesses:

• 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike
• 10 block of N. Nansemond Street
• 4500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway

In a press release sent out by HPD on Wednesday, the incident on Mechanicsville Turnpike happened on Feb. 1. The victim told officers a man entered the business and demanded cash from the register while displaying a handgun.

Area law enforcement worked together to arrest the suspect. Multiple warrants were obtained for robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon for Lundy Wayne Lunch of Henrico County.

Lunch was arrested in Richmond for his role in the robberies, authorities said.


